Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price at $167.13

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

