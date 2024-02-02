Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price at $167.13

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.13.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ABBV opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
