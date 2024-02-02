Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $981.45.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,200.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,087.97 and a 200-day moving average of $949.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.