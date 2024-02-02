British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Insider Purchases £49,888.70 in Stock

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell acquired 86,015 shares of British Smaller Companies VCT 2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,888.70 ($63,423.21).
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Stock Performance
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Friday. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc has a one year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,816.67 and a beta of -0.01.
About British Smaller Companies VCT 2
