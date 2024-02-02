Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.85.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 196,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487,744 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

