Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$310.00 at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$260.00 to C$310.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$290.77.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$297.51 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$198.44 and a 1 year high of C$300.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$275.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$254.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.5029923 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

