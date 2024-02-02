Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

