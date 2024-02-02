Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NYSE:BXP opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

