Boston Partners Sells 20,577 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.52% of Globe Life worth $259,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,855. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Globe Life Announces Dividend

NYSE GL traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

