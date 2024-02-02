Boston Partners Purchases 4,185 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,059,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $241,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regency Centers Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. 101,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
