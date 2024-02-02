Boston Partners Purchases 4,185 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,059,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $241,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. 101,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.