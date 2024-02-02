Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $210,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,453,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 219,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

