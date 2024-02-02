Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.46% of NVR worth $276,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $34.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7,176.95. 2,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,988.99 and a 52-week high of $7,423.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6,847.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6,343.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 415.54 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR



NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.



