BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 68.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

