Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 4.1%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.20 and last traded at $80.13. Approximately 298,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 599,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

