Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 5%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 1,384,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,406,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

