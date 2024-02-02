Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA upgraded Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Trading Up 2.6 %

SQ stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.