Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

SQ opened at $66.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Block by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

