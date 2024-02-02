Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Down 3.6%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 410,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,790,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.54%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

