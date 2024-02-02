Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 113,249 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. 729,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,653. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

