Black Stone Minerals, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.5%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.26 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,673,074.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,939. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

