Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Sells £2,604,000 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.39), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,310,450.04).

Bioventix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:BVXP opened at GBX 4,425 ($56.25) on Friday. Bioventix PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,402 ($43.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,500 ($57.21). The company has a market capitalization of £230.99 million, a PE ratio of 2,813.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,242.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,934.87.

Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

