Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 54,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 54,322 shares.The stock last traded at $12.78 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of $801.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,112,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $637,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

