BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 72.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 360,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BILL by 356.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 180,262 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 67.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. 206,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

