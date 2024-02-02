BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of BIGC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The firm has a market cap of $622.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.84.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BigCommerce by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 693,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

