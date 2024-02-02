Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

