Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,913. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

