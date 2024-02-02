Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

