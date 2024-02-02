Beldex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $270.08 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.77 or 0.05332843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,927,032 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,867,032 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

