Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

BELFB stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

