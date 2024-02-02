BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $149.93

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $149.93, but opened at $140.41. BeiGene shares last traded at $141.35, with a volume of 135,930 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.90.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.65.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

