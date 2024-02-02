Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 448,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.