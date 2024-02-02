Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $25.46. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 157,697 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

