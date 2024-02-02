BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$54.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.24. The company has a market cap of C$49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.1893004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

