Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,489 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.