Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
NYSE BHC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
