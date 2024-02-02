Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Raised to $8.75

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

