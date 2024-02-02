Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Targa Resources worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

