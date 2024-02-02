Barclays PLC Purchases 522,963 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,963 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Coterra Energy worth $64,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

