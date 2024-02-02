Barclays PLC Purchases 107,389 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $53,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

