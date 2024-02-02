Barclays PLC Has $62.71 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,761 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.59% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $62,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $122.83 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

