Barclays PLC Has $54.50 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of PulteGroup worth $54,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

