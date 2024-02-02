Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.15 and last traded at C$127.30, with a volume of 878562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$128.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.42.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$117.68. The company has a market cap of C$90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0380228 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.