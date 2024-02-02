Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

