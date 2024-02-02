Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Ball Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BALL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 413,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $61.13.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ball by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
