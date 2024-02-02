Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.18.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after buying an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.