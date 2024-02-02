B. Riley Comments on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.22 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on APEI

American Public Education Trading Up 1.8 %

American Public Education stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410,037 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Public Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,258.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.