Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $66.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $66.13 on Friday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

