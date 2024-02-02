Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Axtel Company Profile

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

