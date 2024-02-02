Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Axtel Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axtel
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.