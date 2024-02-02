Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $252.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $262.95. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

