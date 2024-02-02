Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00016434 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $961.66 million and $57.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004803 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.10 or 1.00619989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00183397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,692,173 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,673,290.56435236 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.06929788 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $56,677,527.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.