Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

