Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 246,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Avant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $112.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

